Report – Liverpool can easily agree asking fee, could ‘soon’ move for signing

Liverpool have enjoyed a dream start to this season under new manager, Arne Slot, and are currently at the top of the table in the Premier League and the Champions League.

They already have a strong squad and their attack is filled with numerous world-class players. However, the Reds can’t rest on their laurels as in order to remain at the top, refreshing the squad consistently with new younger top talents is an absolute necessity.

News – Report – Liverpool now keen on signing £900,000 a year player

With Mohamed Salah already in his 30s and his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, the Reds need a new top-class player to replace him if he eventually leaves next summer.

Now, Spanish outlet, Super Deporte, report that Liverpool are interested in Real Sociedad youngster, Raul Moro, and they have been following his development closely in recent times.

The Merseysiders could make a move to hire the U21 Spain international ‘soon’ and Valladolid want a fee of around £8.3m[€10m] to sell their star man.

The news source claim that the price is extremely small for a club of Liverpool’s stature so they can easily agree on a fee to lure Moro

However, the report says the Anfield side aren’t the only club planning to sign the 21-year-old as Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in him as well.

Moro can play on either flank and is also comfortable in the second striker role. He helped his side gain promotion last term and has been in fine form in La Liga thus far this campaign, although Valladolid have had a tough start, languishing down in the relegation zone.

In nine La Liga starts, Moro has made four goal contributions this campaign. He even helped his side come away with a point against Athletic Bilbao by putting his name on the scoresheet just before the international break.