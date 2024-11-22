Report – Liverpool now keen on signing £900,000 a year player

Ajax may no longer be the European powerhouses they were in the past and the current generation coming through at the club might not be as talented and skillful as some of their predecessors but they still continue to be a talent production factory.

There are a few players in the Dutch team’s squad who are bound to play for top European clubs sooner rather than later.

They are continuing their development in the Eredivisie but it is only a matter of time before one of the giants snap them up.

One such player on the radar of Liverpool is Devyne Rensch. As versatile as they come, the 21-year-old can play anywhere across the backline and with utmost comfort.

Predominantly a right-back, the youngster is equally adept with both feet, making him this versatile.

As per Caught Offside, the Reds are now keen on signing the Dutch youngster and bringing him to Anfield. It is worth noting that Rensch’s contract at Ajax expires at the end of the season and this falls right into the Liverpool bucket.

The youngster currently earns around £900,000 a year, a wage that is set to multiply manifold once he make the move to a top European club. Considering the state of the Liverpool squad, signing Devyne Rensch will make so much sense.

The young Ajax defender was recently called up Ronald Koeman to the Nations League squad and played a cameo off the bench, which was his second appearance for his nation after previously making his debut in 2021.

On a free transfer or as a bargain signing, this is a no-brainer for Liverpool. Let’s wait and see if the Reds get a deal done for him.