Liverpool told £30million would get signing done in January – Report

Last month, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool are interested in signing David Alaba and can agree a pre-contract with the player in January because his current deal is going to expire next summer.

The Austrian international has won all the major prizes with Bayern Munich and now wants a lucrative new deal to stay at the club. However, the German giants have failed to reach an agreement with the defender.

Few days back we covered a story (via Kleine Zeitung) claiming that the 28-year-old defender is looking to sign a contract that will make him earn 20 million euros a year and if his wish is not granted, then he would like to leave the European Champions on a bosman.

The Bavarians would surely not like to lose a multi million pound asset for free next year, therefore, reports suggest that he could be sold for a cut price fee in January.

As per a story published by Football Insider today, Liverpool have been told that a fee of £30million would get the signing done in winter.

Alaba is an established central defender, who has what it takes to improve our back-line in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. The Reds were able to sign Thiago Alcantara when the Spanish midfielder was in his final year of contract with Bayern.

It must be remembered that Thiago earns a salary of £200,000-a-week at Anfield (The Athletic). On the other hand, as mentioned above, the Austrian defender wants around £348,000-a-week (20 million euros a year).

The question is, should Jurgen Klopp move in with an offer of £30million to sign David Alaba in the winter transfer window?