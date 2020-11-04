£130,000-a-week star expected to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Erling Haaland for quite some time and the latest update coming from his former club seems very positive for the Reds.

Back in September, renowned reporter, Jan Aage Fjortoft (EOTK) reported that the Merseysiders are paying special attention to the Norwegian striker, who has been in world class form in the past year.

News – It’s possible Liverpool will secure signing of £59million star – Pundit

Recently, Christoph Freund has claimed with surety that he expects Haaland to sign for Liverpool. The RB Salzburg sporting director thinks that the 20-year-old would not stay at Dortmund for long and he will move to Anfield (Sky90 vis Welt):

“He will land there”

“He can play for any club in the world. With his mentality, his will and self confidence, he will be able to make a mark on European football in the next ten years”

Haaland was in top form for the Austrian club in the last campaign, he scored 8 Champions League goals in just 5 starts. He found the net at Anfield as well.

In the January transfer window, the former Molde player was a wanted man and he ended up signing for Dortmund. His current contract with the German side will expire in 2024 and he is earning around £130,000-a-week (The Mail).

The star striker has got a huge release clause of 75 million euros and reports suggest that it would only become active in the summer of 2022 (The Standard).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the young center forward has scored for fun under the management of Lucien Favre. In all competitions, so far, he has made 9 appearances for BvB and directly contributed in no fewer than 11 goals (8 goals and 3 assists). For Norway, Haaland has found the net 6 times in as many starts.

Liverpool have a world class attack but they do lack a quality out and out striker up front. Last night, Jota played in the CF role and scored a hat-trick but the Portuguese star is not a natural No.9.

In your view, do the Reds need to improve their strike-force? Should they move to sign Erling Haaland?