Klopp very interested in signing player with £347million clause – Report

Liverpool are looking to hire the services of Pedri from Barcelona and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Few days back, we covered a report (via The Mirror) claiming that the Reds are keen on signing the teenage midfielder, who has a release clause of £70million in his contract.

Yesterday, Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below) covered a story and stated that Jurgen Klopp is very interested in bringing the 18-year-old midfielder to Anfield.

However, the Spanish news source have clearly stated that the Catalan giants do not plan to sell their prized asset and are looking to agree a new deal with him.

MD further claim that the teenager’s current contract at the Nou Camp has got an enormous release clause of 400 million euros (£347million).

The youngster has so far played 30 games in the league this season, scored 2 goals and also provided 3 assists. Moreover, the Spaniard has already made three appearances for the senior international side as well.

Barcelona consider Pedri an important member of the squad, who would serve the club in the long run. The media outlet even claim that German champions Bayern Munich moved in with an offer of 40 million euros to hire his services, but the bid was turned down by the La Liga giants.

As far as the midfielder’s personal preference is concerned, Mundo Deportivo mention that he is very happy at Barca and is not interested in listening to any of the offers. So, Liverpool should perhaps look elsewhere to reinforce their central/attacking midfield for next season.