Klopp backed to sign £140,000-a-week ‘exciting’ star for Liverpool

Last season, Aston Villa survived relegation from the top flight, this season, they have given tough time to the best teams in the country and a lot of credit for that goes to their skipper Jack Grealish.

The England international was a wanted man in the last summer transfer window but the Birmingham based side were able to hold on to him by agreeing a contract worth £140,000-a-week (The Athletic).

Former Hull City footballer, Dean Windass, has backed Jurgen Klopp to sign the Villa star and captain to improve the Liverpool attack.

The 52-year-old told FootballFanCast:

“If Jurgen Klopp went for someone like Jack Grealish, who can play on the left, although his mentality would have to change off the ball. But those are the players that I would like to see Liverpool signing – young, English lads.”

“If Klopp wanted him, he would get him. But depending on Mane and Salah, because if you buy Grealish, who are you going to leave out? If I was Jurgen Klopp, a young English, exciting footballer.”

Windass further stated that the 25-year-old playmaker needs to leave his boyhood club if he wants to win medals and trophies in his career.

Grealish has been in sensational form this season under the guidance of Dean Smith but he has missed the last 8 games in the Premier League due to injury. He was absent from the last fixture at Anfield but earlier in the campaign, the Three Lions star directly contributed in 5 goals to help Villa beat Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park.

Overall, so far, in 23 appearances this term, the 5-capped international has scored 7 goals and provided 12 assists for Aston Villa. He can effectively play on the left flank and also as a central attacking midfielder.

In your view, should Klopp move in to sign Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window?