Contact made – Liverpool eager to sign £70million attacker

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho in the winter transfer window of 2018 and have not directly replaced him as yet.

As per reports going on in the media, the Reds are linked with a young No.10, who has replaced the Brazilian international (currently injured) at the Nou Camp. The player in discussion is Spanish international Pedri.

According to Mirror Sport, Liverpool have made contact with the representative of the 18-year-old attacker to confirm that they are keen on signing him. However, Barcelona have no plans of letting their starlet leave.

The British news source have claimed that Pedri’s current deal with the Catalan giants has got a release clause of £70million and the Spanish giants are ready to offer him a massive four year deal that will include a mammoth clause of £350million.

Ronald Koeman handed Pedri his senior debut with Barca and he has consistently played under the Dutch boss. So far, in all competitions this term, the teenage sensation has started 33 games, scored 3 goals and also provided 6 assists.

In the recently held World Cup qualification fixtures, the attacker made his debut for the senior national side, featured in all three games (2 starts) and provided an assist in the last contest vs Kosovo.

The youngster is naturally a central attacking midfielder but can effectively be deployed in the central midfield as well.

At Anfield, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the center of the park with stars like Thiago, Gini (out of contract in summer), Milner, Fabinho, Ox, Keita, Jones and skipper Henderson around. However, Klopp does not have a natural CAM.

Our attackers have been out of form since the turn of the year and the Reds need to improve the quality and depth of the offense for next season. In your opinion, should Klopp move to sign Pedri in the summer transfer window?