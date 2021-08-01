Another day, another report linking Liverpool with Spanish international and Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez. This time the update has come from the UK.

According to The Sunday People, Liverpool and Manchester United are in pole position to secure the signature of the La Roja midfielder, whose future at the Wanda Metropolitano has been up in the air for quite some time.

News – Klopp definitely wants to secure signing of £34million creative player – Talks held

The news source have mentioned that the representatives have been given the permission by the Colchoneros to negotiate a deal for the departure of the 26-year-old midfielder. In such a scenario, the reps are going to travel to England to find an agreement.

It is stated that a quick deal is possible because both Atletico and Saul want the transfer to be concluded soon. The Rojiblancos sought offers from the Old Trafford outfit and the Reds to tie up a swift deal. On the other hand, the midfielder is looking to sort his transfer in the next couple of weeks.

Liverpool are reportedly eager to secure his signing and it is claimed that that the 19-capped star, whose current deal with the reigning La Liga champions will expire in the summer of 2026, could be brought to Anfield by Jurgen Klopp for a fee of £40million.

Over the years, Saul has been a key member under the management of Diego Simeone, however, last season, his form was not consistent and therefore, national team manager, Luis Enrique, did not even select him in the squad for the European Championships.

On the other hand, Atletico have already signed a midfielder in the form of Copa America winner, Rodrigo de Paul, who would likely take the Spaniard’s place in the center of the park.

As far as the Merseysiders are concerned, Klopp has ample quality and depth in the central midfield even after the departure of Wijnaldum. The only major dilemma is that Gini was always fit and all other midfielders spent at least some time on the treatment table.

Do you think Liverpool splash £40million to sign Saul Niguez (Injury history)?