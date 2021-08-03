Liverpool have quality players in their attack but they lack depth, especially in the wide attacking positions. Numerous wingers have been on their radar this summer and the latest playmaker in the lime light is Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard.

According to Sport MediaSet, the Italian club have been contacted by a number of Premier League clubs, including the Reds, to hire the services of the 21-year-old, who was highly impressive at the European Championships.

News – Favorites Liverpool told £29.8million would finally get signing done

The famous Italian media outlet have reported that the Serie A side need cash to reinforce the squad and therefore, they can sell the young attacker but definitely not for cheap. It is mentioned that the transfer could happen only if an offer of more than 35 million euros (£30million+) arrives.

The Denmark international is mainly a left winger but he can effectively play anywhere in the attacking third. In the last campaign for Sampdoria, the youngster featured in 35 games in the league, scored only 2 goals and provided just 4 assists.

At the Euro 2020, he started 5 games and directly contributed in 3 goals. He netted a goal in the last group game against Croatia, provided an assist in the Round of 16 victory over Wales and scored a sublime direct free-kick goal from long range in the semi finals vs England.

Overall, for his country, so far, he has made 8 appearances and directly contributed in as many goals (4 goals and 4 assists).

For now, the likes of Mane and Salah are irreplaceable at Anfield but Klopp does not have adequate quality to cover for the duo, who are expected to leave for AFCON in winter. Shaqiri and Origi have rarely played in the last two seasons and they are not good enough.

It must also be remembered that both Salah and Mane will turn 30 in 2022 and the Reds need to look at the long term future of the club. In such scenario, do you think, Liverpool should splash over £30million to sign Mikkel Damsgaard this summer?