As per recent reports going on in the Spanish media, Liverpool seem serious about signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer.

Last night, we covered a story via AS claiming that the Reds are in full attack mode to hire the services of the Spanish international.

Today, Mundo Deportivo and Sport (press image provided below) have published articles on the future of the 26-year-old star, who will be out of contract next year and could be sold soon.

MD claim that Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan are interested in the La Roja star and all of them are aware that the Los Blancos are asking for a fee of 40 million euros (£34.4m).

The Gunners are reportedly willing to pay even more than the above-mentioned price to lure the former Mallorca loanee. On the other hand, Liverpool are only prepared to bid under £34.4m to bring the attacker to Anfield.

Sport have come up with a headline stating “Marco Asensio likes Kloop”. The Catalan source have mentioned that the Rossoneri are bidding hard to sign him.

However, the Serie A champions do not have the economic power, like the Merseysiders, to offer a high fee and match the player’s current salary of 6 million euros per year.

Last season was probably the first time Klopp had ample depth in the attacking third and we were able to fight for all the titles and played every single game possible.

We have top-quality players like Nunez, Jota and Firmino to feature in the No. 9/ False No. 9 role but with Origi gone and Mane set to join Bayern, there will be no one good enough to cover Salah and Diaz on the flanks next season.

Therefore, the Reds should move to sign a player who can be deployed on either wing. Klopp wants Asensio but as per Sport, the Spaniard thinks he will probably be a bench warmer at Anfield and is reluctant to join.