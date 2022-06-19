Liverpool will need a top-class playmaker to replace club legend, Sadio Mane, and Marco Asensio’s name is once again in the focus.

Earlier this month, Mundo Deportivo reported that the Merseysiders would move to sign the 26-year-old star if the price is right.

News – Liverpool ready to agree terms, offer big contract to sign £55.7million star – Sport

As per today’s version of AS (press image provided below), Liverpool are in full attack mode to sign Asensio, who could end up leaving Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The media outlet have mentioned that the Reds have already told the Madridsta’s representatives that they want the player to move to Anfield. They are looking to replace Mane and the La Liga man would fit right in at the club.

However, the Spanish international wants to move to a team that will guarantee him a place in the starting XI and that might not be possible at Liverpool, who already have quality attackers like Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, and Firmino.

For now, Asensio is on a vacation in the US and knows that he will sign an important contract if he leaves the Bernabeu because his case is being led by super agent, Jorge Mendes (AS).

The La Roja playmaker’s current deal with the Los Blancos will expire in 12 months and he earns 9 million euros per season i.e. around £148,000 a week (Sport).

The former Espanyol loanee is mainly a right-winger but he can effectively play in the central attacking midfield role as well. Despite winning major prizes with Madrid multiple times, he has never been able to regularly start for the Spanish side.

Last season, he only started 2 games in the Champions League, 19 in the league, and found the net 12 times. Asensio has got a rocket of a left foot and has scored sublime long-range goals over the years but he is not a quick winger like Mane.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to replace the Senegalese at Anfield?