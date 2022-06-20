Liverpool have been interested in Gavi for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds are still pressing to secure his signing.

Last week, we covered a report via Spanish source Mundo Deportvio and stated that Liverpool have made an offer for the teenage sensation but Barcelona are confident they will extend his stay at the Nou Camp. The deal was reportedly close but thus far, no agreement has been reached.

News – Liverpool ready to agree terms, offer big contract to sign £55.7million star – Sport

As per a story covered by Corriere dello Sport today (news image provided below), the Reds are intent on signing the teenage midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that the consistent pressure applied by Liverpool to attain the services of Gavi scares the Blaugrana president, Joan Laporta, a lot.

We do know that the Merseysiders are willing to activate the £43million release clause (50 million euros) to sign the youngster, who will be out of contract next year (Sport).

CdS claim that Barca were able to include exit clauses of worth a billion euros in the contracts signed with Pedri, Fati and Araujo. However, Gavi could sign a deal that might have a low release clause of 100 million euros.

Laporta has intensified contacts with his agent to keep the player away from Liverpool and only after getting the deal over the line, they will move for other targets.

Thus far, Klopp has been able to sign a AM, Fabio Carvalho, a CF, Darwin Nunez and an RB, Calvin Ramsay. Now, the German boss could move to improve things in the central midfield.

The Reds do have players like Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott in the center of the park. Do you think they really need Gavi?