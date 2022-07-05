Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid playmaker, Marco Asensio, for some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

A few days ago, we covered a report (via Spain) claiming that the Reds have already met the salary demands of the La Roja attacker.

News – Liverpool determined to sign £80m+ midfielder to please Klopp – La Gazzetta Dello Sport

More recently, reports in Italy have suggested that the Merseysiders can even meet the asking price set by the Los Blancos to sign the 26-year-old star.

According to a report covered by Tutto Mercato Web yesterday, Asensio will be out of contract in less than a year and Madrid will look to cash in on him if he does not sign an extension.

The media outlet have mentioned that the player is willing to take a pay cut to join a convincing project and the latest contacts with AC Milan have been positive.

However, meeting the asking price of 30 million euros (£25.7million) would be a problem for the Italian champions.

TMW claim that clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle can pay £25.7million to agree a fee with the European Champions, who would prefer to sell him to the Premier League. President, Florentino Perez wants a quick resolution of the transfer saga.

Last season, the 29-capped international made 8 appearances in the Champions League but only started in 2 games. On the other hand, he made 31 appearances in the La Liga and started just 19 times.

In all competitions, the Spaniard scored 12 goals and provided a couple of assists under Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti.