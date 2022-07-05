In the summer transfer window, thus far, Liverpool have improved their attack by signing Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

Moreover, the Merseysiders have reinforced the depth of the their defense by hiring the services of Scottish right-back, Calvin Ramsay.

News – Report – Liverpool offer deal to sign £17.2million star

La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below) have covered a detailed transfer report on Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Reds have ample quality and depth as far as the offense and the defense are concerned but they need to strengthen the midfield department.

GdS claim that the midfield is aging and that is why the Anfield club are targeting a young and energetic starlet in the form of Jude Bellingham.

It is reported that Liverpool are determined to sign Bellingham to please Klopp. The 19-year-old midfielder has all the qualities i.e. “running, insertion, verticality” that are much liked by the German manager.

The teenage sensation is one of the most complete midfielders around and he has been fantastic for Borussia Dortmund. Last term, the youngster directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

On the other hand, no Liverpool midfielder has even managed to directly contribute in 10 goals in a season under the management of Klopp, who will have to replace veterans like Milner, Henderson and Thiago sooner rather than later.

For England, Bellingham has already earned 15 caps but he has only started 6 times because Southgate has preferred Rice and Phillips in the center of the park.

His current contract with the German side will expire in 2025 and he is valued at over £80m (The Athletic). In your opinion, should Liverpool break the bank to sign the Three Lions midfielder?