Liverpool and AC Milan are consistently linked with Spanish international, Marco Asensio. The question is, who will end up signing the Real Madrid Star?

We have interesting updates on the transfer saga from Italian source, Corriere dello Sport and Spanish outlet, Sport (press image provided below).

We take a look at the situation and demands of the player, whose contract with the La Liga champions will expire in less than a year.

Madrid’s asking price

Sport claim that Real Madrid are prepared to sell the 26-year-old for a fee of 40 million euros. However, among the suitors, the Rossoneri and Arsenal, who can offer the player a leading role, are unwilling to meet the asking price.

Asensio is hoping that the Los Blancos will lower the fee to make it easier for him to leave the club.

On the other hand, CdS report that a relatively low bid of just 25 million euros (£21.6million) is needed to sign the player.

Asensio’s demands

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A champions cannot afford to agree huge wages with Asensio. The winger knows that there are clubs in the Premier League that can meet his salary demands.

In Spain, Sport report that the La Roja star wants to join a side, that can offer him a deal of around 6 or 7 million euros per year and a starting role in the squad. In that case, Liverpool have already met the salary demands as they have offered him a contract worth 6 million euros per year (AS).

Even the European Champions are not prepared to increase his pay to retain his services.

The Catalan outlet state that Jurgen Klopp likes the 29-capped international but he is aware that being a starter at Anfield will be as difficult as being a starter at the Bernabeu.

The former Mallorca loanee is a right-winger and at Liverpool, the first choice right-winger is the irreplaceable, Mohamed Salah, who won the Golden Boot, Playmaker of the Season and the PFA Player of the Year awards last term.

Last option

The last option on Asensio’s agenda is to fulfill the contract with Real Madrid and get a decent package by moving on a Bosman next year. However, without a leading role under Ancelotti, he might not be able to earn a place in Spain’s World Cup squad.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.