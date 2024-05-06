Report – Liverpool willing to bid below release clause to secure signing – Report

Liverpool are in the market for a new central defender and the name of Goncalo Inacio has been in the focus for a while.

At the weekend, we covered a story via AS claiming that the Reds are closer to the Portuguese center back than La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Another source in the form of FT have revealed that the Reds and United have stepped up pursuit of the Sporting CP star, who has a release clause of £51m in his contract.

Liverpool are willing to bid below the above mentioned release clause for Inacio and have made contact with the Lions for the purpose.

It is reported that the Merseysiders will test the waters first with a low bid before being willing to pay the actual value of the termination clause.

Apart from Inacio, the Anfield club are also linked with his Sporting teammate, Ousmane Diomande.

On the other hand, Liverpool maintain concrete interest in luring Levi Colwill but FT claim they believe it is almost impossible to secure the English center half from Chelsea.

Inacio is expected to feature for Portugal at the Euros next month after an impressive league campaign with Sporting CP.

Last night, the Lions won the Liga Nos trophy after Benfica were beaten away from home by Famalicao 2-0.

Liverpool were heavily linked with defenders in the past two transfer windows but did not sign anyone. Should they now bid to lure Inacio.