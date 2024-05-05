Fee Lowered – Liverpool have to agree £21m-£25m deal to secure perfect Slot signing

Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Alberto Moleiro from Spanish side, Las Palmas, as per reports in Spain.

According to a story covered by AS yesterday (news image provided below), the 20-year-old playmaker is on the agenda of the Reds and Inter Milan.

The Madrid based news source state that the Serie A winners and the Merseysiders have been working for months to lure the youngster.

His current contract with the La Liga side will expire in 2026 and it has a release clause of 60 million euros.

However, AS claim he is the biggest asset of Las Palmas, who could sell him for a lower fee of around £21m-£25m in order to get an ‘important economic injection’.

Therefore, if Liverpool or Inter Milan take the ‘definitive step’ of going after Moleiro, then Las Palmas will end up selling him.

It is reported that Moleiro’s characteristics would fit perfectly into the playing style of Arne Slot, who is expected to take charge of the Reds for the next campaign.

Last season, the Spanish U-21 starlet provided eight assists to help Las Palmas earn promotion to the top flight. In the current campaign, so far, he has scored three goals and provided seven assists in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

He can play on either flank, as a central attacking midfielder and even as a No.9 if needed.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer around £21m-£25m to sign Alberto Moleiro?