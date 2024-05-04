Liverpool closer to £51.2m star than Real Madrid – Transfer report

As per reports in the Spanish media today, Liverpool are much closer to Goncalo Inacio than La Liga leaders, Real Madrid.

According to transfer report published by AS, the Portuguese international is one of the center backs on the agenda of the Los Blancos to reinforce their backline.

News – ‘First contacts’ made – Liverpool told discount £38.4m fee will ‘force’ signing – Report

However, the famous news source have mentioned that Inacio is much closer to the Premier League where Liverpool and Man Utd want to hire his services.

The Merseysiders have been linked with the Portuguese international for quite some time as they are in the market for a left footed center half.

Last month, when Amorim was heavily linked with the Liverpool job, reports indicated that he wanted to bring Inacio, who has a clause of £51.2million (60 million euros) with him to Anfield.

Sporting are close to winning the Liga Nos title this season and the 22-year-old defender has been in top form for the Lions.

It would be the youngster’s second league title in Portugal and therefore, he should take the next step in his career by moving abroad.

If Inacio joins Liverpool, he would reunite with compatriots, Diogo Jota and possibly Fabio Carvalo, at the club.

At the moment, Anfield is clearly a much more attractive destination as compared to Old Trafford because unlike United, the Reds can offer Champions League football next season.

Should Liverpool pay £51.2million to sign Goncalo Inacio?

