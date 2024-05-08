Liverpool on pole, expect to finally get £52m star signing done – Report

Liverpool are in pole position to secure the signing of Goncalo Inacio from Liga Nos champions, Sporting CP.

According to an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, the Reds head the queue to hire the services of the Portuguese international.

Apart from the Anfield club, the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United are also interested in luring the central defender.

However, unlike Liverpool, the Red Devils and the Magpies will not be able to offer Champions League football to Inacio next season.

The 22-year-old defender’s current contract has a release clause of £52m and he would like to move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have been after Inacio for some time and as per CO, they will negotiate again with the expectation to finally get the signing done.

Sporting have only conceded 29 goals in 32 league games and the Seleccao star has been the leader of their backline under Ruben Amorim.

For now, the Reds want to agree a new deal with their skipper, Virgil van Dijk. However, sooner rather than later, they will need a new defensive leader to replace the Dutchman.

Matip is expected to leave upon expiry of his contract next month and under new manager, the Merseysiders will have to revamp things at the back.

In your view, is Inacio good enough to be the leader of the defense for Liverpool? Should the Reds splash the cash to finally get the signing done?