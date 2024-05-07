Report – Liverpool ready to agree terms with £12.4million a year Reds star

Liverpool will lose their manager but they should keep key players at the club and captain, Virgil van Dijk, must be kept at all costs.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then holding on to the Netherlands international is the top most priority at Anfield.

According to an exclusive story published by Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to agree fresh terms with Van Dijk to extend his stay at the club.

The 32-year-old central defender’s current deal with the Reds will expire next year and he earns a salary of around £12.4million a year.

The news source claim the Oranje star’s new contract is the ‘A1 priority’ for the Merseysiders as they prepare for life under incoming manager, Arne Slot.

When asked about his future, Van Dijk confirmed that he wants to be part of the transition at Liverpool.

The veteran stated after the win over Tottenham Hotspur:

“The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that.”

“There is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news. Like I said, I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already.”

Apart from the past few weeks, Van Dijk has been immense for Liverpool in the current campaign. He is the leader of our backline since 2018 and still has a lot to offer.

