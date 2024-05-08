Club ‘within striking distance’ to sign £140,000 a week Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez for a huge fee from Benfica in 2022, now he is heavily linked with a move to Barca.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Catalan club are ‘within striking distance’ to sign Nunez from the Merseysiders.

News – Report – Club prepare £77million offer to sign Liverpool star

Yesterday, the Uruguayan international was in Barcelona and met his compatriot, Ronald Araujo, who is a key defender for the Blaugrana.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League next Monday and it is surprising that Nunez is in Spain meeting the Barca center half.

His visit comes just after the center forward deleted all Liverpool related posts from his Instagram account, fueling speculation of his exit from the club.

MD point towards rumors in England stating the 24-year-old could be the one to replace Lewandowski at the Nou Camp.

Nunez is represented by super agent, Jorge Mendes, who maintains a close relationship with Barca and it could help in his arrival from Liverpool.

However, the Catalan media outlet state that for now, signing a striker is not a priority for Xavi’s team.

PG view

The £140,000 a week star has been heavily criticized for missing big chances this season but overall his stats have been impressive.

Nunez has so far started 33 games in all competitions for Klopp and directly contributed in 31 goals (18 goals and 13 assists) this term.

Without him, the Anfield club would not have been in the title race in the first place and the blame of poor finishing falls on all the forwards, including highest earner, Mohamed Salah.

It must be remembered that we won the only PL title under Klopp when the likes of Alisson, Salah, Mane, Bobby, Robbo, Van Dijk were in prime and we also had an established midfield.

Nunez has done well playing with a completely new midfield, past prime Salah, old Van Dijk and Diaz, who does not come close to the level of Mane.

In our view, Liverpool must hold on to Darwin Nunez and keep Barca away. What do you think?