Liverpool will need a top quality winger to replace Mohamed Salah should he leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been linked with a number of attackers and one of them is Belgian international, Johan Bakayoko.

The PSV Eindhoven attacker was on the radar at Anfield last summer and even in December, reports indicated that the Merseysiders are interested in him.

More recently, reports suggest Liverpool are intent on signing the 20-year-old star in the next transfer window.

According to Voetbalkrant, the Premier League leaders have solid interest in luring £34million-rated Bakayoko, who is also on the radar of Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich.

In the current campaign, so far, the youngster has featured in 33 games for the Dutch giants and has been directly involved in 19 goals (6 goals and 13 assists).

The 9-capped international has been a key member of the PSV side, who have won 18 out of 20 league games this season and currently sit comfortably at the top of the Eredivisie table.

Sporting director, Ernie Stewart, has heavily praised Bakyoko and said that the attacker is not expected to stay with the Eindhoven club this summer. He stated:

“It remains incredible what Johan does for someone his age. He has played thirty great matches in recent months, at PSV and with the Red Devils.”

Salah, who will be out of contract next year, is an irreplaceable figure at Anfield but someone will have to replace the veteran sooner rather than later.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £34million to finally sign Johan Bakayoko in the next transfer window?