Liverpool have been linked with German international and Bayern Munich star, Leroy Sane, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

According to Spanish source, Sport (via SW), the Kaiser has refused to move to Barcelona after recently changing his representative.

The Catalan outlet claim that in recent months Liverpool have moved in to sign Sane but with the appointment of new agent, Christian Schmid, things could turn in favor of the Bavarians.

Schmid is also the agent of Musiala and has very close ties with the German champions, who are looking to agree a new contract with Sane.

The 28-year-old, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester City, has so far netted 9 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

He earns a mammoth salary of £386,000 a week (The Independent) at the Allianz and his current contract is due to expire next year.

Liverpool are in search of a long term replacement for superstar winger, Mohamed Salah, and Sane’s name has been on the radar for some time.

Sport claim even Chelsea have made moves to lure the speedy attacker but the Blues are currently in the bottom half of the PL.

