Liverpool have only reinforced their midfield so far in the current transfer window and have not improved any other department as yet.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then they are pressing to sign Belgian international and PSV Eindhoven attacker, Johan Bakayoko.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are pushing to lure the Eredivisie starlet before the transfer window closes on Friday this week.

In another story, the news source have revealed that the Reds will need to agree a fee of £25million to lure the player from the Dutch giants.

Bakayoko is a pacy winger, who can effectively play on either flank but mainly, he features on the right wing.

Liverpool have experienced players like Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even Jota who can play in the left wing role but only Salah and young, Ben Doak, for the right flank.

In such a scenario, Bakayoko’s arrival would strengthen the depth of the RW position. Last season, the youngster featured in 39 games for PSV and directly contributed in 15 goals (9 goals and 6 assists).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, he has provided 4 assists in 6 starts under the management of Peter Bosz.

He made his senior international debut back in March this year and thus far, he has scored a goal and provided an assist in four appearances (one start) for Belgium.

In your view, should Liverpool agree a fee worth £25million to secure the signing of Johan Bakayoko?