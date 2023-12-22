Liverpool are looking to replace Mohamed Salah and as per reports, the name of Johan Bakayoko is once again in the lime light.

In the summer, Salah was linked with a move away from Anfield and the Merseysiders were interested in luring the £25million-rated winger from PSV Eindhoven.

However, the 20-year-old ended up staying with the Dutch giants, who have been in ridiculous form this season.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Klopp has requested the Reds to sign Bakayoko next month to replace Salah in the short and the long term.

The Egyptian superstar will turn 32 next year and should soon be replaced. Moreover, he is expected to be away for 4-6 weeks due to the AFCON and at the moment, there is no quality player to cover for him on the right flank.

The media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are willing to use their January transfer budget to secure the signing of Bakayoko.

Ben Doak is talented but extremely inexperienced and Liverpool need a quality star to push for the Premier League title.

Bakayoko is a pacy right winger, who directly contributed in 15 goals last term. This season, he has already directly contributed in 17 goals for PSV.

Thus far, the Dutch club have won all 16 games in the Eredivisie this season and have also booked their place in the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

PSV will face Dortmund in the CL in February and would surely not want to lose one of their best players in the middle of the campaign.

However, it must be remembered that last winter, they allowed their best player, Cody Gakpo, to move to Anfield.

