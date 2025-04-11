Michael Owen Reacts To Mo Salah Finally Signing New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool Football Club has officially announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The agreement ends months of speculation regarding the Egyptian’s future, amid links to the Saudi Pro League.

Salah, 32, has been instrumental for the club since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, amassing 243 goals and 111 assists in 394 appearances. This season alone, he has netted 32 and provided 22 assists in 45 matches.

The new contract, reportedly worth £400,000 per week including bonuses, reflects Salah’s significant status within the club. His decision to extend is seen a major boost for the current Premier League leaders by 11 points with seven games remaining before a 20th league title.

In a statement, Salah said:

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Reacting to the news, Michael Owen said:

“The news all Liverpool fans have been desperate to hear. Mo Salah has signed a new contract. One of the most important signatures in the club’s history.”

Owen scored 158 goals in 297 games for the club, becoming an Anfield legend.