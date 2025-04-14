World Record £300m Transfer Could Lead To Forward’s Anfield Exit

Colombian winger Luis Diaz could be on his way to Saudi Arabia as a result of the most expensive transfer in football history.

According to a new report from talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs, the Saudi Pro League is preparing another audacious £300m move this summer, targeting Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior. The club leading the pursuit is Al-Ahli, which would leave Al-Nassr looking at alternative options to join Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

And that search could bring them to Anfield.

The report suggests that Luis Diaz has emerged as the most likely option should Al-Ahli succeed in prising Vini Jr. from Madrid. Diaz has developed into one of Europe’s most dangerous wide players since his arrival at Liverpool in January 2022.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed his most productive Premier League campaign to date this season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists, including the opener in the 2-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday.

The Reds paid Porto an initial £37.5 million to bring Diaz to Merseyside, handing him a five-year contract that runs until the summer of 2027. But Liverpool are mindful not to let the Colombian’s contract wind down to its final year, at the risk of losing him for nothing.

And it now appears that Arne Slot and the club’s hierarchy should brace themselves for the kind of offer that is hard to ignore — both for club and player — similar to that which saw Al-Nassr sign Diaz’s fellow countryman Jhon Durán from Aston Villa for a staggering £64 million in January.