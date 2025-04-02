How Liverpool could line up against Everton in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool have a huge game to face immediately after the international break as they are set to take on Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League.

The Reds have struggled quite a bit under Arne Slot in recent weeks and have some work to do to keep their lead in the English top-flight table.

News – Report – Liverpool told £66.9million will secure signing of Ekitike

The Anfield club have a number of injury issues to contend with ahead of the Everton game and Slot has some important decisions to make.

He admitted that he was hoping to have Alisson Becker, Ryan Gravenberch and Conor Bradley available for this game but confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out.

With a far from fully-fit squad, here is how we think Arne Slot could set Liverpool up against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Everton

In goal, Alisson should start if he manages to recover in time for the game but in the event of the Brazilian missing out, Liverpool have nothing to worry about as they have a more than able deputy in Caoimhin Kelleher, who can step in without much concern.

Slot has a decision to make at right-back. Trent is ruled out and Conor Bradley is unlikely to be thrown into the deep end, even if he manages to make the squad list.

Thus, the Dutch coach’s hands are tied in this regard and he will be forced to start Jarell Quansah on the right side of defense.

With Joe Gomez a long-time absentee, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only options to start as the center-back partnership on the night and Andy Robertson should continue as the left-back ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister is expected to start as one of the two 6s on the night and Slot might choose not to risk Ryan Gravenberch with an important schedule ahead. Thus, one of Curtis Jones or Wataru Endo could get the nod with the former probably shading the latter in Slot’s mind.

Mohamed Salah is nailed in to start from the right and Cody Gakpo is in all likelihood set to start from the left side of attack. The number 10 on the night is most likely going to be Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been very impressive in recent weeks.

Slot has a decision to make on who should spearhead the attack on the night. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are contenders for the role but one assumes that Luis Diaz should get the nod ahead of those two and he will be hoping to recover his form.

It is not a full strength squad for Liverpool against Everton and the Merseyside derby always has something more to offer than just the strength of the two teams. The occasion often seems to bring the best out of the Toffees and let’s wait and see how the Reds fare against their arch rivals on the night.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson, Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz.