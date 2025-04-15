Liverpool Face Fresh Opposition In Race For Championship Wonderkid

Liverpool’s long-term midfield plans could face an added complication this summer, with Everton emerging as surprise contenders in the race to sign highly-rated Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg.

The 17-year-old midfielder is viewed within Anfield’s recruitment department as one of the brightest prospects in English football, and Liverpool scouts have been regular attendees at Sunderland games, closely monitoring his progress during a breakout campaign in the Championship.

Rigg has 40 senior appearances for the Black Cats this season, a remarkable tally for a player still in his teens, and his performances have not gone unnoticed among the Premier League elite.

But the Reds are far from alone in their admiration. Sources have told The i Paper that West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have all kept tabs on the England Under 19 international, while Newcastle United have a well established interest.

And it now appears that they will face unexpected competition closer to home.

Everton, boosted by the financial backing of new owners the Friedkin Group, are preparing for what insiders describe as a “transformational” summer, with major squad investment planned across all areas of the pitch. Lowering the average age of their squad is a key priority and Rigg fits that brief perfectly.

The Toffees’ interest comes alongside their admiration for another Sunderland midfielder, 23-year-old Dan Neil, having already considered an approach in January. But it is Rigg, with his energy, intelligence and versatility, who could spark a Merseyside battle in the transfer market.

Sunderland’s stance remains clear — they want to keep their homegrown star. Rigg is under contract until 2027, and their hopes of retaining him will be greatly enhanced if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

However, if the Black Cats fall short, the situation could shift dramatically. Sunderland’s established player trading model has already seen them part with 19-year-old winger Tommy Watson, sold to Brighton for around £8 million earlier this month.

But deal for Rigg would command a far higher fee, with suggestions it could comfortably eclipse the reported £40 million Tottenham paid Leeds for Archie Gray last summer.

No official bids have yet been made, but sources expect serious offers to arrive once the summer window opens, particularly if Sunderland remain in the Championship.

Liverpool’s long-term interest is clear, though much may depend on how aggressively their local rivals Everton move in the coming weeks.

With a “big summer” anticipated at Anfield under head coach Arne Slot, Rigg could represent both a signing for the future and a potential headache — should Everton seek to steal a march in the race for one of England’s most exciting young players.