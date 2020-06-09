PRIVACY POLICY | PAISLEY GATES

This privacy policy has been compiled to better serve those who are concerned with how their ‘Personally identifiable information’ (PII) is being used online. PII, as used in US privacy law and information security, is information that can be used on its own or with other information to identify, contact, or locate a single person, or to identify an individual in context. Please read our privacy policy carefully to get a clear understanding of how we collect, use, protect or otherwise handle your Personally Identifiable Information in accordance with our website.

What personal information do we collect from the people that visit our blog, website or app?

When ordering or registering on our site, as appropriate, you may be asked to enter your name, email address, mailing address, phone number, Website or other details to help you with your experience.

When do we collect information?

We collect information from you when you register on our site, subscribe to a newsletter, fill out a form or enter information on our site.

How do we protect visitor information?

Our website is scanned on a regular basis for security holes and known vulnerabilities in order to make your visit to our site as safe as possible.

We use regular Malware Scanning.

We do not use an SSL certificate

• We do not need an SSL because:

we never ask for any credit card number

Cookies

Paisley Gates cookies will not be gathering personal data and will not be mixing it with other personal info. There is mainly a “help” section in browsers from where you can prevent your browser from accepting new cookies.

Cookies & 3rd Party Advertisements

Google, as a third party vendor, utilizes the cookies to provide advertisements on the website. Their utilization of DART cookie allows them to provide advertisements to the visitors based on their use of the site. Settings for the DART cookie can be changed by visiting the Google ad and content network privacy policy.

Paisley Gates permits third party firms to show advertisements and/or gather anonymous data when a user visits the site. Such firms might utilize non-personal information during the user’s visit so as to provide ads that may be of better interest to the suer. Such firms usually utilize a cookie to gather the data. To find out more about this practice or to change settings for such advertising, you can go to http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp.

Opting Out Of Interest-Based Ads

To opt out of interest based advertising, please click here.

Third-party disclosure

We do not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer to outside parties your personally identifiable information.

Google

Google’s advertising requirements can be summed up by Google’s Advertising Principles. They are put in place to provide a positive experience for users. https://support.google.com/adwordspolicy/answer/1316548?hl=en

We currently use Google AdSense Advertising on our website.

Google, as a third-party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on our site. Google’s use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to our users based on previous visits to our site and other sites on the Internet. Users may opt-out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google Ad and Content Network privacy policy.

How does our site handle do not track signals?

We honor do not track signals and do not track, plant cookies, or use advertising when a Do Not Track (DNT) browser mechanism is in place.

Does our site allow third-party behavioral tracking?

It’s also important to note that we do not allow third-party behavioral tracking

Fair Information Practices

The Fair Information Practices Principles form the backbone of privacy law in the United States and the concepts they include have played a significant role in the development of data protection laws around the globe. Understanding the Fair Information Practice Principles and how they should be implemented is critical to comply with the various privacy laws that protect personal information.

In order to be in line with Fair Information Practices we will take the following responsive action, should a data breach occur:

We will notify the users via email

• Within 1 business day

We also agree to the Individual Redress Principle, which requires that individuals have a right to pursue legally enforceable rights against data collectors and processors who fail to adhere to the law. This principle requires not only that individuals have enforceable rights against data users, but also that individuals have recourse to courts or government agencies to investigate and/or prosecute non-compliance by data processors.

CAN SPAM Act

The CAN-SPAM Act is a law that sets the rules for commercial email, establishes requirements for commercial messages, gives recipients the right to have emails stopped from being sent to them, and spells out tough penalties for violations.

We collect your email address in order to:

To be in accordance with CANSPAM we agree to the following:

If at any time you would like to unsubscribe from receiving future emails, you can email us at

and we will promptly remove you from ALL correspondence.

Contact Us

For any enquiries, please visit the contact page.