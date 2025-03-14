Report – Liverpool main candidates to sign PL midfielder – They wanted him in 2022

Liverpool have been the best side in the Premier League so far this season and understandably, they are leading the table.

However, the Reds, despite finishing first out of 36 teams in the Champions League league phase, got knocked out by PSG in the Round of 16, quashing hopes of a treble. We do not have time to brood over this loss as they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup finals in a few days.

News – Report – Liverpool willing to pay over £42million to sign defender

One major reason why Liverpool are suffering at a crucial juncture this season is because they lack squad depth in some areas of the pitch which is seeing some players run into the ground.

For example, the midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have played too many minutes for their own good.

Although the Merseyside club have been fortunate that neither player has suffered an injury thus far that could derail their campaign, this is not sustainable in the long run and Slot needs to sign another midfielder in the upcoming summer.

Now, as per Gazeta do Urubu, Liverpool are the main candidates to sign Wolves midfielder, Joao Gomes, in the summer.

The Reds already tried to sign him back in 2022 when he was still with Flamengo and he has since developed into an even better midfielder.

Ideal rotational option?

Gomes has played 30 games across all competitions for Wolves thus far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Already capped 9 times by Brazil at the senior level, it is clear that he has the potential to play for an elite team.

Comparing Joao Gomes to Liverpool midfielders (Source: DataMB)

The numbers clearly show that Gomes is not a finished product but he has the foundation to develop into a player in a very similar mould to that of Gravenberch.

At 24, the South American, who can feature in the No.6 and No.8 positions, still has enough time to learn, develop and mature into a better player.

Often, these numbers are skewed by the kind of team one plays at and Gomes’ numbers could look even better if he plays for a possession-oriented side like Liverpool.

The Anfield club were serious about luring Zubimendi last summer but the latest updates suggest they are no longer interested in hiring the Spaniard to improve things in the center of the park (GMS).

It would make sense to make an approach Joao Gomes who now has ample experience in the Premier League. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign the Brazilian?