Report – Liverpool told £66.9million will secure signing of Ekitike

Liverpool might have enjoyed a decent first campaign under Arne Slot but they will be the first ones to hold up their hands and admit that it could have been much better than what it is shaping out to be currently.

Having been in the running for a treble until not so long ago, all the Reds have currently is the Premier League title to look out for.

News – Marca – Alexander-Arnold will only earn £128,000 a week at Real Madrid

Liverpool will know that had they been more shrewd in the summer transfer market last July-August and brought in players who could have provided squad depth in important positions, Arne Slot would have been able to rotate better and subsequently, the team might not have looked as jaded as it has in recent weeks.

Come the upcoming summer, there is no doubt that there are certain signings and sales that the Merseyside-based club will be looking to do and one such position includes the number nine role with both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota experiencing their fair share of struggles thus far this season.

Now, as per Bild [image attached at the end], Liverpool have been told that a fee of around £66.9million (80 million euros) will help them sign talented Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Hugo Ekitike.

The Bundesliga forward has been tearing up the league with his performances thus far this season, with 19 goals against his name.

Ekitike has represented PSG in the past but unfortunately found himself not getting regular game time at Parc des Princes.

He has since moved out and developed into a fearsome striker and understandably has a host of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. Come the summer, the German club is likely to struggle to retain him.

Should Liverpool sign Hugo Ekitike?

It is clear that Liverpool have set their sights on a new striker and Ekitike is one of the contenders for the position.

It is worth noting that the Reds have also been looking elsewhere for their new number nine with interest in Newcastle United superstar, Alexander Isak, significant; although it is unlikely to be a cheap expedition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have had a track record of selling strikers for huge money in recent transfer windows with both Randal Kolo Muani and Omar Marmoush moving to PSG and Manchester City respectively, for astronomical fees. Ekitike could be the next one to be joining the illustrious list.

The French footballer is extremely talented and has a huge ceiling in the game and at the age of just 22, he is bound to keep improving.

However, one wonders if he is ready to lead the line at a club of Liverpool’s caliber and this could be one factor that prompts the Reds to look at a more experienced head. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.