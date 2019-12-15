£150,000-a-week star to secure Liverpool exit in summer – Journalist

Back in 2014, Brendan Rodgers opted to sign Adam Lallana for Liverpool from Southampton. Now, it seems that the veteran’s time at Anfield is about to end.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the former Saints midfielder will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

News – “Outstanding player” ready to agree Liverpool move – Report

The £150,000-a-week (The Guardian) attacker was impressive in the 2016-17 campaign and helped the team earn Champions League qualification under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

However, in the 2017-18 season, the England international was mostly on the treatment table and in the last campaign, he usually warmed the bench and started just 5 times in the Premier League.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the 31-year-old has only started four games in all competitions.

In my view, Lallana is past his best and Liverpool do not need him taking into consideration that Klopp has got a lot of quality and depth in his midfield with players like Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner and skipper Henderson around.

Recently, Milner, who will turn 34 next month, signed a new deal at Anfield and the fact that Lallana has not got an extension yet indicates that he’ll likely secure a move away from Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer.