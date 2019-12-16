Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 vs Villa after confirmation of Club World Cup squad

Liverpool’s senior squad arrived in Doha last night to take part in the Club World Cup. The Reds will face Monterrey in the semi final on 18th December but before that, their youth team will collide against Aston Villa in the League Cup on the 17th.

The European Champions confirmed their 20-man team that traveled to Qatar yesterday and U23 players like Jones and Williams were included.

In such a scenario, we take a look at how the Merseysiders could line up against Villa in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Kelleher was the hero against Arsenal in the last round and the young shot stopper should start in the goal. In the back-line, the likes of Hoever, Clayton, Van den Berg and Larouci could start.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Clarkson, Kane and Chirivella might get the nod to start.

In the attacking third, Brewster, who started in the previous rounds, is out injured, therefore, Stewart could start in the center forward position and the likes of Elliott and Longstaff might start in the wide attacking positions.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 lineup vs Villa: