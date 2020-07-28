£73million star’s prime wish is to sign for Liverpool – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then once again, Philippe Coutinho is linked with a move back to Liverpool.

According to Sport (press image provided below), after the end of the campaign, the Brazilian international will study the offers he has on the table to move back to England.

The famous Spanish news source have revealed that the likes of Tottenham, Leicester and Arsenal are interested in hiring his services. On the other hand, Man City and Man United have refused to take part in the battle to secure his signature.

Sport claim that above all, the 28-year-old’s prime wish is to sign for Liverpool but it is highly unlikely that he will return to Anfield.

It is mentioned that the newly crowned Premier League champions do need a player of Coutinho’s characteristics and for now, they are negotiating the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

The Samba playmaker was a superstar at Anfield and was in his best form in the 2017-18 season. However, he opted to leave the Reds in the middle of the campaign.

He had a terrible first full season with Barcelona, who opted to loan him out to Bayern Munich last year. He only managed to start 15 games in the Bundesliga for the German champions, who are not going to make his move permanent.

Liverpool offloaded him in 2018 for a huge deal of £146million (Sky Sports) but now, the Catalan giants are looking to sell him for £73million (ESPN), which should still be considered a very high fee during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The South American playmaker is earning around 10 million euros a season and Sport claim that he would have to take a pay cut to move to the Premier League.

Last month, it was reported that the former Inter Milan attacker is even prepared to slash his wages to re-unite with Jurgen Klopp (Kevin Palmer). Have your say – Would you like to see Coutinho back at Anfield?