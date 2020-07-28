Report – £27million offer could get signing done for Liverpool

Yesterday we covered a report via (The Mail and Sport Bild) claiming that Liverpool want to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke in the summer transfer window.

Sport Bild sated that the Bundesliga side want at least 35 million euros to let the 20-year-old leave. Now, another German source have covered the story and talked about a reduced fee.

Kicker backed up the report published by Bild, did their own research and confirmed that the English champions are interested in luring the Turkish international, who received a signed shirt from Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.

The renowned news outlet have mentioned that Schalke do not really intend to lose the young center back in the summer transfer window but their financial situation is really bad and an offer of £27million (30 million euros could get the signing done for Liverpool.

Kicker state that taking into consideration the world is suffering from coronavirus outbreak, even a fee of £27million would be a lot of money for the troubled club, who signed Kabak last year for just 15 million euros from Stuttgart.

At Anfield, as far as the central defensive situation is concerned, Dejan Lovren, who was our fourth choice defender, has moved to Russia.

We do have the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to partner Van Dijk but unlike the Dutch international, the duo have not been ever present for us.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Gomez had an ankle surgery and was out for four months. On the other hand, in the 2019-20 season, Matip could only make 13 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

Teenage starlet, Van den Berg, has made a few senior appearances for the club but the youngster is not ready to regularly start for the first team. Therefore, Jurgen Klopp should look to lure center back to replace Lovren.

In your view, should the German boss spend £27million to sign Ozan Kabak?