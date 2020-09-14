Report – Medical soon as Liverpool close in on completing signing

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are close to completing their second signing of the summer.

According to The Athletic, 17-year-old shot stopper Marcelo Pitaluga is going to become a Red for an initial fee of £700,000.

James Pearce claimed that the Fluminense goalie has already bid farewell to the club, he will complete his medical this week before sealing the move to Anfield.

As far as the details of the agreement are concerned, it is reported that the entire worth of the deal if £1.8million and the Brazilian side will get 25 percent if the player is sold in future.

As per The Athletic, our goal keeping coach, John Achterberg, pressed hard to convince the club to sign Pitaluga. It is claimed that the coach extensively scouted the teenage goal keeper and even our No.1 Alisson Becker heavily praised him.

Pearce further claims that the Reds want to sell Karius but so far, they have not received any offers for him. Moreover, Grabara is set to go out on loan again and even Kelleher, who made a few senior appearances for Liverpool last term, could end up going out on loan this season.

As far as other key first team signings are concerned, the club heavily depend on potential sales and have prioritized luring a center back and a winger and then the name of Thiago has been mentioned.

In all fairness, thus far, this has been a very frustrating summer transfer window for the supporters. Will it get more annoying or will the Reds be able to secure a marquee signing? Only time will tell.