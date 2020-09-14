£368,000-a-week star could end up signing for Liverpool next summer

Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest start in world football and recent reports indicate that the French international wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain next year.

According to The Times, the 21-year-old has informed PSG that he is looking to exit the club next summer.

News – Liverpool told ‘crazy’ £28m offer could get winger signing done

Duncan Castles has mentioned that youngster has praised Liverpool in the past and he could end up at Anfield. The renowned journalist claims that the forward would like to move to the Premier League or the Spanish league.

In 2020, Mbappe has been heavily linked with the Merseysiders. In January, he praised Klopp and Liverpool and said that they are a winning machine (BBC). In February, El Desmarque reported that the Reds are eager to hire the services of the World Cup winning star.

In April and May, Le10Sport exclusively revealed that Klopp is determined to sign the former Monaco attacker and has even made contact with the player to make it clear that he is interested in signing him.

In June, French legend Willy Sagnol told Sportbild (via Sport Witness) that Liverpool have a big advantage to sign Mbappe because every player would like to play for Klopp and under the guidance of the German mangaer at Anfield, the Les Bleus star could become a king.

Liverpool won the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and after that, the PSG player revealed that the Reds are his go to team for FIFA (The Express). Last year, the 35-capped international even liked a picture of Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson celebrating vs Tottenham.

So, multiple reports in the past have suggested that the PL champions want to sign Mbappe, who has given enough indication that he likes Liverpool and Klopp. The real question is, can we afford the superstar, who directly contributed in 49 goals in just 37 appearances for Paris last term (Transfermarkt)?

Back in April, Le10Sport claimed that his market value is around 200 million euros. The player will be out of contract in 2022, so, with him intent on leaving, next summer, the price tag should drop but to what extent? No one can say right now.

As far as the wages are concerned, he earns a huge salary (Goal) of 398,000 euros a week i.e. £368,000-a-week. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah, who netted a hat-trick vs Leeds at the weekend, has the highest salary at Anfield and he earns £200,000-a-week (The Mail).

Do you think Liverpool have got a serious chance of signing Kylian Mbappe next summer?