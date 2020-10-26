4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Midtjylland

Liverpool fought hard from a goal down to beat Sheffield United on Saturday night. Next up, the Merseysiders will face Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow.

The Danish club are the weakest team in the group and the Reds should be considered favourites to earn all three points at Anfield.

News – Serious Liverpool prepared to agree fee to sign £104,000-a-week player in winter – Journalist

Jurgen Klopp should rest a few players for the next weekend’s fixture vs West Ham United and therefore, we can expect the German boss to make a few changes.

The PL champions may revert back to the usual 4-3-3 formation with the return of two key midfielders.

Skipper Jordan Henderson may start as the main holding midfielder and in front of him, the likes of Thiago and Keita could return to play in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Klopp should start with Mane, Salah and Firmino. The trio, who were subbed in the 60th minute against Ajax, could well be taken off in the second half vs Midtjylland provided the job is done in the first.

Matip is still a doubt, therefore, the backline should remain unchanged and Brazilian goalie Alisson should make his first start in this season’s Champions League.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Midtjylland: