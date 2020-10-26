Liverpool prepare offer to sign £30million player in January – Report

Liverpool were linked with Ozan Kabak in the summer transfer window and once again, the Turkish international is in the focus.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are preparing an offer to sign the Schalke center back in the January transfer window.

According to The Mirror, the Bundesliga side valued the 20-year-old at £40million in the summer and they are still looking to get £30million from his sale.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that Liverpool are preparing a deal worth £20million plus add-ons to sign the youngster in January in order to reinforce the central defense with Van Dijk likely to be out for the rest of the campaign.

The Turkish star absolutely loves our record signing and wants to become like him. Last year, the he stated (Bundesliga.com):

“My personal aim is to become a top defender in maybe two or three years, like Virgil van Dijk. He’s my idol, I really like him.”

The Athletic have pointed out that Kabak is an aggressive defender, he is extremely comfortable on the ball and therefore, could be a great fit at Anfield.

However, the 4-capped international had a season to forget last term and even this season, he has started off badly. The German club have not won a single league fixture since their 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on 17th January.

In this season’s opening fixture, Kabak featured for full 90 minutes in a contest that Bayern easily won 8-0. In the second game, the former Galatasary defender was sent off and is currently serving a five game ban for spitting in the direction of a Werder Bremen player.

So, discipline is a massive concern. It must be remembered that in 2016 Klopp ousted Sakho from the first team squad for not reporting on time. After that he never played for the senior side and ended up leaving the club.

The Reds do need to improve the depth of the central defense because at the moment, only one senior CB is fit in the form of Gomez and Klopp is utilizing Fabinho, a specialist defensive midfielder, in the back-line.

In your view, should Liverpool move to sign £30million-rated Ozan Kabak in January?