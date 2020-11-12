Liverpool are strongly interested in signing £26.7million player – Report

Last month, Mirror Sport revealed that Jurgen Klopp is plotting the signing of Per Schuurs in January in order to strengthen the central defense.

Joe Gomez suffered a serious injury on international duty yesterday and Jurgen Klopp’s problems at the back are consistently increasing. The former Charlton player could be out for the rest of the season (The Telegraph).

So, in all fairness, the Reds need to splash the cash to reinforce the back-line in the winter transfer window and once again, the name of Per Schuurs is in the focus.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are strongly interested in signing the Dutch international from Ajax but they face competition from Inter Milan.

The well-known Italian news source have claimed that the Eredivisie giants would not like to lose their star player but Schuurs will be out of contract in less than two years and if he does not sign an extension then the better option would be to sell him.

Calcio Mercato claim that currently, the 20-year-old center back is valued at 30 million euros (£26.7million).

At the moment, our only fit senior center half is Joel Matip, who is a highly injury prone player. The Cameroonian was mostly injured last term and only managed to start 8 games in the Premier League.

This season, so far, the 29-year-old, who recently returned to fitness, has missed majority of the games due to injury and has made just 3 appearances. Therefore, Klopp really needs to sign a CB in January.

Schuurs was mainly a bench warmer in the last campaign but this term, he is a regular starter under the management of Ten Hag. So far, in 7 league starts this season, he has helped leaders Ajax keep 4 clean sheets.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £26.7million to sign Per Schuurs in January?