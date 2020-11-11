Liverpool backed to sign star with £50million release clause

Liverpool sold Dejan Lovren in the summer transfer window and last month, Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury.

So, right now, the Reds only have two fit senior center backs in the form of Gomez and Matip and even the duo are prone to injury. The Englishman missed majority of the 2018-19 campaign after surgery and the Cameroonian was mostly on the treatment table last term.

News – Liverpool hope £200,000-a-week player will be ready to play vs Leicester – Report

Therefore, the Premier League champions should look to sign a new central defender in the winter transfer window and former goalie, Kirkland, has backed Liverpool to sign James Tarkowski.

The 39-year-old likes the Burnley star and claims that he was linked with the Anfield club in the summer. Kirkland exclusively told Football Fancast:

“Obviously there was a lot of talk about Tarkowski at Burnley. I like him, I think he’s decent. You can’t go, ‘well will he do what Van Dijk does?’ Because that’s impossible, nobody does that.”

The 27-year-old defender was in impressive form for the Clarets in the last campaign and helped the team keep no fewer than 15 clean sheets in the league.

This season, so far, in 5 appearances, he has helped Burnley keep 2 clean sheets although they are still looking for the first PL win of the campaign.

Tarkowski is an experienced defender, who has played over 100 games in the top flight of English football, moreover, he has made two appearances for the Three Lions as well.

His current contract will expire in 2022 and it has a release clause of £50million which is only applicable if Burnley receive an offer from Liverpool or the two Manchester clubs (Sky Sports).

Liverpool have done well in the absence of their record signing. They have won 5 of the last 6 games, conceded just 3 goals and kept 3 clean sheets as well. In your view, should Klopp move in to sign James Tarkowski in the winter transfer window?