Intent Liverpool ready to secure £19.5million signing – Report

Liverpool conceded 33 goals in their title winning last season and let in only 22 goals in the 2018-19 season. This time around, they have already conceded 36 goals in just 30 PL games.

The Reds have badly missed senior center backs like Gomez, Matip and leader Van Dijk. They were on top of the table in December but terrible performances in January completely derailed their title defense.

News – Liverpool ready to bid to finally sign £63,000-a-week star – Report

The Merseysiders were desperate to improve their central defense in the winter transfer window and on deadline day, they managed to lure Kabak and Davies. The latter is yet to make his debut for the champions but the former is now a key member of the squad.

Kabak started slowly under Jurgen Klopp but he has put in top performances lately and reports suggest that the German manager is now intent on making his loan move permanent at the end of the season.

According to an exclusive story covered by 90min, Liverpool are ready to secure the permanent signing of the Turkish international for a total fee of £19.5million.

The Reds paid £1.5million up front to hire his services on loan and are now prepared to pay the remaining £18million required to seal his signature.

The 21-year-old center back has so far played 10 games in all competitions since completing his loan move to Anfield and has helped the team keep 5 clean sheets.

90min claim Liverpool believe the youngster will only improve with more game time and that is why they are ready to splash the cash to secure his signing. It will be intriguing to see how well he will play alongside our record signing, Van Dijk, when the Dutchman is finally fit to return to action.

Have your say – Has Kabak done enough to earn himself a permanent move to Anfield?