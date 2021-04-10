Liverpool ready to bid to finally sign £63,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with several top center backs and once again the name of Stefan de Vrij is on their radar.

Back in December last year, FC Inter News exclusively revealed that the Reds contacted super agent Mino Raiola to inquire about luring the Dutch international.

Now, Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below) have claimed that Liverpool are ready to submit a bid to finally sign the Netherlands star, who has been in top form for Inter Milan under the management of ex Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old will be out of contract in 2023 and the renowned Italian source have mentioned that the Nerazzurri are prepared to extend his stay at the club. However, it is stated that a huge bid might change the stance of the Serie A leaders.

With 9 games remaining in the league, Inter are 11 points above second place AC Milan and De Vrij has been rock solid in Conte’s back three formation this term. In 24 starts (league) so far, the former Lazio star has helped his team keep 10 clean sheets.

The central defender was an important member of the senior international squad that reached the semi finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. So far, he has earned 43-caps for the Netherlands and if Van Dijk remains sidelined with injury, he would be the leader of the defense at the European Championships.

At the moment, the ex Feyenoord player is earning a very low salary of around £63,000-a-week (Calcio Mercato). Liverpool’s highest earning defender is record signing Van Dijk and he gets £180,000-a-week (The Guardian).

