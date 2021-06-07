Liverpool have been interested in signing Ousmane Dembele for a very long time and recently, a former Red has backed the club to finally secure his signature.

According to club legend John Barnes, the French international’s direct style of play would suit the Merseysiders.

The 57-year-old told Bettingodds.com:

“As far as Jadon Sancho is concerned, out of the clubs interested in him I’d say that Manchester United is probably the best destination for him.”

“At Liverpool I’d prefer a much more direct player. Jadon is very skilful and very tricky, but I believe that Ousmane Dembele would suit Liverpool out of all the potentially available players in that position.”

The Les Bleus playmaker was wanted at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp when he was about to leave Rennes. However, the playmaker snubbed the German manager and opted to sign for Dortmund instead (Four Four Two).

For BvB, Dembele consistently played well to an extent that Barca splashed the cash to sign him as Neymar’s replacement. Unfortunately, injuries have troubled him in Spain but Liverpool have still been linked. Last summer, the Reds were interested in luring him (Spanish source Sport).

In the last campaign, the 24-year-old started 27 games in all competitions under the management of Ronald Koeman and directly contributed in 16 goals (11 goals and 5 assists) for Barca. The £198,000 a week playmaker (Marca), who can be deployed in multiple offensive positions will be taking part in the Euros for the national side.

Ousmane Dembele will be out of contract next year, so his market value should not be very high. In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally sign him?