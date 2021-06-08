Liverpool have been interested in signing Ben White for quite some time and once again, the Brighton star is in the focus.

He was not initially included in the England squad for the European Championships but after Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold got injured, White was named as the man to replace him.

Last year, Liverpool were looking to splash the cash to hire his services from Brighton, however, the central defender decided to stay and signed a new deal with the club (The Star).

Moreover, back in February 2021, Football Insider reported that the Reds are plotting a move worth £40million for the 2-capped England international.

Now, The Mail has claimed that Liverpool and other suitors have been told that to seal the signing of Ben White this summer, an offer worth £50million would be required. The British source have stated that such a bid would be too good to turn down.

The 23-year-old was brilliant for Leeds (on loan) in the Championship winning 2019-20 campaign and last season, he impressed in the Premier League for the Seagulls.

Liverpool did suffer last term in the absence of senior center halves Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip but the trio are expected to return before the start of next season and they have already secured a big name signing by brining in Ibrahima Konate.

Not to forget, Nat Phillips served the club well and helped us qualify for the next season’s Champions League. So, I do not think that Jurgen Klopp needs to sign anther central defender and therefore, White should not be pursued.

