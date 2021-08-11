Ox & Keita start – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Norwich

Liverpool will kick start their new Premier League campaign away from home against Norwich City. Two years ago, they hosted the Canaries in the opening league fixture and easily won the contest 4-1 on the night.

The Reds have only secured one major signing so far this summer by hiring the services of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The young French defender rarely started for the German side last season and it will be surprising if Klopp opts to start him in the PL opener on Saturday.

In front of Alisson, we can expect record signing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip to start in the central defense for the Merseysiders. The top quality duo spent majority of the time on the treatment table in the last campaign but have been fit for some time and are raring to go.

Scottish international Andy Robertson is out with an ankle ligament injury and he will not be able to feature against the newly promoted side at the weekend. In his place, Greek international, Kostam Tsimikas, who signed for Liverpool last year, should get the nod to feature in the left back role.

As far as the right back position is concerned, Neco Williams started in the last friendly contest vs Osasuna but first choice Alexander-Arnold should return to start for the Anfield club.

The likes of Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho have lately arrived from vacations. On the other hand, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have regularly featured under Klopp in the pre-season and the duo might be preferred in the central midfield. Our specialist DM is Fabinho and he must start.

In the attack, Salah, Mane, Minamino, Jota and Firmino have all impressed in the pre-season. It is likely that Mane, Salah and Firmino would get the nod to start.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Norwich City: