Jurgen Klopp has recently come out and stated that Liverpool do not need more players to reinforce the squad in the summer transfer window.

Still, reports indicate that the Reds are interested in certain quality players and one of them is Belgian international Jeremy Doku.

Transfer: Liverpool clear to agree signing of £34m player – Anfield move likely

Few days back, we covered a report (via Voetbal24) stating the Merseysiders rate the youngster highly and can secure his signing this summer for a fee of 45 million euros (£38million).

More recently, Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, has claimed that Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of the player to hire his services from Rennes however, they will need to raise funds by selling first. Tavolieri told LFC Transfer Room:

“I can confirm Liverpool are targeting Doku and that if everything goes well, they will go further with Rennes. They are already in touch with their sports agency regarding him but they need to make space (by selling players) before making an offer”

As far as the departures are concerned, Swiss winger, Xherdan Shaqiri is close to leaving the Anfield club for French side Olympique Lyon. The ex-Stoke City man is our second choice right winger and if he is sold, then a replacement must be signed because we do not have depth in the wide attacking positions.

On the left flank, Origi, a natural striker, is our second choice and he is not good enough to cover in the absence of Senegalese international Sadio Mane.

In such a scenario, Doku, who can play on either side of the attack can be a top capture. The 10-capped international impressed at the European Championships, especially in the quarter final vs Italy. He tormented the Azzurri’s defense all night and came close to scoring, he even won the penalty for Belgium.

In your opinion, is Jeremy Doku good enough to strengthen the attack at Anfield?