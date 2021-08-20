Liverpool have only strengthened their backline this summer by luring Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The French starlet has quality but in all fairness, he is our third or fourth choice CB when the likes of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez are fit.

The Reds need to improve other key areas of the field before the closure of the transfer window and a former Anfield player in the form of Glen Johnson thinks that Klopp could complete two or three signings before deadline.

As far as the attack is concerned, the retired England international has backed Liverpool to agree the signing of proven quality playmaker, Lorenzo Insigne. Johnson told SBK Sportsbook (via Irish Mirror).

“They’ve pretty much had the same front three for a few years now – although they did bring in Jota last year who has done a good job so far. But despite that, they need a bit more help up top to be honest. I would like to see Lorenzo Insigne come in. He really impressed me at Euro 2020. He could be the sort of flair player who they could use as a number 10 to unlock the door.”

The Italian international’s current deal with Napoli will expire in less than 11 months and reports (Corriere dello Sport) in his homeland have recently suggested that a fee of 30 million euros (£25.7million) would be required to hire his services this summer.

Last month, transfer expert, Fabio Santini claimed (Area Napoli) that Liverpool have strong interest in signing the Azzurri star, who scored 19 goals and provided 7 assists in the Serie A for the Naples based side last term.

I do agree with Johnson that Klopp needs to sign a central attacking midfielder, the German manager has not even replaced Coutinho as yet. However, Insigne is not a natural No.10. He can effectively play in the secondary striker’s role behind the out and out center forward, but mainly, the 30-year-old is a left winger.

The 47-capped international, who scored 2 goals in Italy’s Euro 2020 winning campaign, is definitely good enough to improve the attack at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £25.7million to sign Lorenzo Insigne before the transfer deadline ends this month?