Liverpool have two of the best wingers in the world in the form of Senegalese international, Sadio Mane, and Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah.

However, Jurgen Klopp does not have adequate quality in the depth as far as the wide attacking positions are concerned. The likes of Origi and Shaqiri have been used as our back-up wingers and the duo are not good enough to cover for Salah and Mane.

News – Liverpool wanted £30m deal, now ready to bid £40m for signing – Report

Therefore, the Merseysiders need to sign a top winger and they are linked with a number of quality players. Lately, the name of Jeremy Doku has been in the limelight.

Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, in an interview with Anfield Central, has confirmed that the Reds have already made contact with the representatives to lure the Rennes starlet, but they would need to splash a huge amount of 50 million euros (£43million) to get his signing done. Tavolieri stated:

“If Liverpool wants Doku, they are going to pay a minimum of €50m because Rennes is not ready to let the player go for the moment. They count on them and they want him to be their main player for the season.”

Doku only started two games at the European Championships for the Red Devils, he did not score or provide any assist but showcased his top-class talent, especially against eventual champions Italy. The 19-year-old tormented the Azzurri’s back-line and even won the penalty for his country.

Tavolieri claims that Liverpool have been after the teenage sensation for years and more importantly, the player loves Liverpool as well. He thinks that the attacker has what it takes to replace Mane at Anfield but he needs to improve a lot.

The 10-capped international has only netted 2 goals in 39 appearances for Rennes in all competitions thus far. So, he really needs to step up and regularly contribute in goals to progress in his career.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £43million to get his signing done this month?